PrepZone Week 7: Georgia High School Highlights

Week 7 of the high school football regular season is done and here on the PrepZone we have some of the best highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.
Here are the final scores
Brookstone 36 – Pacelli 7
Greenville 22 – Marion County 47
Cairo 39 – Columbus High 0
Shaw 30 – Hardaway 22
Carver 52 – Northside 0
Sandy Creek 44 – Troup County 7
Callaway 20 -Bremen 14
LaGrange 6 – Cedartown 51
Spencer 7 – Lamar County 14
Manchester 44 – Central Talbotton 0
Skipstone Academy 0 – Calvary Christian 22