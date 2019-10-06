PrepZone Week 7: Georgia High School Highlights

Week 7 of the high school football regular season is done and here on the PrepZone we have some of the best highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Here are the final scores

Brookstone 36 – Pacelli 7

Greenville 22 – Marion County 47

Cairo 39 – Columbus High 0

Shaw 30 – Hardaway 22

Carver 52 – Northside 0

Sandy Creek 44 – Troup County 7

Callaway 20 -Bremen 14

LaGrange 6 – Cedartown 51

Spencer 7 – Lamar County 14

Manchester 44 – Central Talbotton 0

Skipstone Academy 0 – Calvary Christian 22

