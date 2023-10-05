One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s most storied rivalries reignites this Friday, as the Opelika Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in a pivotal Region 2-7A contest. Both teams enter the game at 3-1 in the region, two of four teams in the region with one region loss. With the region schedule coming to an end, this is a big game for both teams. You can catch up with the Auburn Tigers in the video player above, and Opelika in the video player below. Sports Reporter Tyler Redmond will be live from Opelika Friday, with live reports on News 3 at 5:30 and 6:00.