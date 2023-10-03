COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the longest-running rivalries in the Chattahoochee Valley is the annual showdown for the Broocelli Jug, contested between Brookstone and Pacelli. The rivalry has been played 53 times since 1972, including last season’s GIAA 4A Final Four game. This season’s matchup also serves as the region opener for both teams, adding even higher stakes to the game. You can hear from Pacelli in the video player above, and Brookstone in the video player below. Sports Director Jack Patterson will be live from Deimel Field Friday night, previewing the game on News 3 starting at 5:00.