Rebels Fall Short Of Repeat

The Chambers Academy Rebels aimed to be “All Time Famous” searching for their second-straight AISA Championship. In their fourth consecutive trip to Veterans Memorial Stadium the Rebels fell short of their mission.

The usually high powered Chamber Academy was held scoreless in the first half, but the Southern Academy Cougars couldn’t find the end zone in the first two quarters. Chambers Academy’s quarterback Payton Allen finally punched in the first touchdown of the game in the 3rd quarter. However a couple of bad breaks caught up with the Rebels. The Cougars got their offense started with a 91-yard touchdown return in the final two minutes of the third quarter.

In the final frame of the AISA Championship Game, the Cougars scored the go ahead touchdown to take the lead 14-8. In the Chambers Academy final drive Payton Allen fumbles the football and Southern recovered it. The Rebels only put up eight points, their lowest total since 2015. Head Coach Jason Allen put the blame firmly on his shoulders.

“I just did a terrible job as an offensive coordinator and a head coach. We haven’t scored that few point in 5 years. Just poor performance of my part not having my guys ready. Those guys have nothing to hang their heads about. They’re champions and just came up a little short today. Give credit to Southern. They played well and they didn’t make any mistakes and we did one or two and that was the difference. Just really poor, pathetic job on my part,” said Allen.