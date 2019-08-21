Rebels Ready To Go The Extra Mile

Chambers Academy celebrated its 50th year of playing football by celebrating it’s first ever AISA State Title.

“You know they say the hardest thing in sports is not getting to the top but it’s staying on the top. So, we don’t know a whole lot about that but we’re going to try and to stay there. We like the way it feels,” said Chambers Academy Head Coach Jason Allen.



Coach Allen thinks they have a good chance of staying there because of this senior class, which has gone 37-2 over the last three years.

“We’re living in the greatest era of Chambers Academy football in its existence and we’re really proud to represent our people, our school and our community,” said Allen.

The Rebels lost stand out running back CJ Lyons. Junior quarterback Peyton Allen, who threw for more than 1,600 yards with only 4 interceptions, will be back for another season.

“I feel more confident in my junior year but I’ve just been working hard in the summer and I’ve been in the system since 6th grade and doing this,” said Peyton Allen.

“You know the main this is Peyton understands our system. It’s a huge advantage to your team and I think he’s ready to take another step in the maturation process, and we feel like every time we line up we’ve got an advantage at the quarterback position,” said Coach Allen.





They also have an advantage at home where the Rebels haven’t lost since 2015. Last year they wanted to be small town famous. This year Chambers Academy has a new mantra. “Go the extra mile. They’ve adopted the motto that if I give more than is expected than I’ll get more than I deserve,” said Coach Allen.



Chambers Academy kicks off their season by hosting Lee-Scott on August 23rd.







