Red Devils Embrace Big Game Spotlight

The saying goes “winning fixes everything.” All the Central Red Devils have done recently is win. They’ve now won four games in a row after beating the Opelika Bulldogs, but this week they have one of the biggest tests of the season.

This week Central will host undefeated Auburn High School. In recent memory the Red Devils have dominated this rivalry winning the last 8 matchups in a row. That includes a win in last season’s AHSAA Final Four. When this game comes around on the calendar both sides know the spotlight gets bigger. Not only with the natural rivalry of the two towns but the how much this game means to region standings. The Devils understand that the spotlight will be bigger but they embrace it.

“If you lose you will have a hard being at home through the playoffs. If you win you have a great chance of being at home through the playoffs. So I don’t know if you can under estimate region play how big the game is. This history with Auburn especially the recent history of how good the games have been and how the rivalry has increased over the past few years. You know obviously makes it a very big game and a lot of fun. One that you want to be a part of,” said Central Head Coach Patrick Nix.

Senior wide receiver Jackson Meeks did not suit up last week against Opelika. Coach Nix could not comment on his status for this Friday. Sports reporter and weekend sports anchor Jack Patterson will be at Garrett-Harrison Stadium to preview the game on WRBL’s First Edition and Evening Edition. We’ll have the highlights on the WRBL PrepZone starting at 11:15 pm Eastern.