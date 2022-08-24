Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils football team is usually in the conversation for State Championship contenders. In just the second week of the regular season, Central has made yet another strong case to be considered a contender since they were ranked #1 in the ASWA polls.



In their season opener the Red Devils defeated the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies 37-21. The Red Devils defense lived up to the billing with outstanding players like defensive lineman Tomarrion Paker causing havoc in the trenches, and Georgia commit AJ Harris leading a talented defensive backfield.

The new top team in Class 7A has to deal with a massive target on their back, but the Devils are embracing that pressure.



“It’s definitely good. It’s definitely motivating knowing that everybody is trying to get that number one spot. So it’s a little chip on our shoulder to keep going and to remain number one,” said senior defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker.



“No pressure. We’re going to keep doing the same thing every week. Now that I know that I’m a senior, I know that I can lead help the young guys and maybe coming up they’ll do the same,” said senior safety and corner back Quintavious Billingsely.

The Red Devils will head to Smiths Station for the annual “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game against the Panthers.