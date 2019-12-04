Red Devils March Back To Jordan-Hare

Tuesday afternoon the Central Red Devils football team repeated a march they did last season, marched among adoring fans onto buses headed to Jordan Hare Stadium. They will try and become the 1st team in school history to repeat as State Champions. It’s the second time the Red Devils have done this march but the team and city officials understand how special this moment is for their community.

The Red Devils will once again take on the Thompson Warriors for the Class 7A State Championship. Last season Central ran away with the State Crown beating the Warriors 52-7.