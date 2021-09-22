Red Devils persevere through gauntlet schedule

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils take center stage as they host the Opelika Bulldogs in our PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week. Last week the Red Devils fought off a game Enterprise squad coming away with a 36-27 win. This week’s match up continues a gauntlet of a schedule that the Red Devils face this year. Head coach Patrick Nix says that the team is already seeing the payoff from playing such a tough schedule.



“Just proud of the way our guys persevered. They continued to battle, continued to play. Had a few things that did not go our way necessarily a couple of times. But we battled through it and overcame and continued to just grind it out. You know, in those types of games, it is a grind. And when you have to travel as far as you do and get out of your routine, and those kind of things. It’s just good to see our guys battle, overcome and continue. We’ve got to improve on a few things, but to continue to get better in a lot of ways,” said coach Nix.



The Red Devils home game against Opelika kicks off at 8 pm ET, 7pm CT. WRBL News 3 will be live at Garrett-Harrison stadium with live coverage starting at 5 pm ET.