Red Devils Ready To Rise Up To Tiger’s Challenge

The Central Red Devils went toe to toe with state powerhouse Hoover in Week 1 of the regular season. The Devils learned about the game against the Bucs on the previous Tuesday. Despite the quick turnaround the Central. offense looked very impressive. A standout player on Friday night was senior wide receiver Jordan Meeks. Meeks brought in 3 touchdowns along with 230 receiving yards on 13 receptions. The Red Devils put up 35 points at Garrett-Harrison Stadium but in the end fell to Hoover by 10 points.

In Week 2 the Devils are matched up against the Eufaula Tigers. The Tigers boast an explosive offense of their own. Eufaula’s quarterback Hess Horne was the top passer in all of Class 6A. Last week the Tigers ran over Carroll 50-7.

Now the Devils will have a full week of practice and preparation and they’ve heard that Eufaula isn’t afraid to punch up in weight. This week’s practice has been focused on bringing their A-game to Tiger Stadium.

“They’re definitely elite competition and we always take every team like they’re same. We want to go out there and play the best game we can play no matter who we’re playing. We’re looking forward to Friday night and we’re looking to be really good. So, we have to play our best,” said quarterback Caleb Nix.

The Devils offense may have looked impressive in Week 1 but the players understand their ultimate goal is win on Friday night. Despite the mishap the Devils believe with they have enough talent to win it all.



“You can say that but the ultimate goal is to win. So, we didn’t get the W so we have to get a W this week. We have a lot of potential. We could probably win state again this year. We can win state again this year. We just have to keep working,” said Senior wide receiver Jackson Meeks.



The Central Red Devils and the Eufaula Tigers will kickoff their Week 2 game at 8pm Eastern, 7 pm Central at Tiger Stadium in Eufaula, Alabama. The stadium will hold 50% of their normal capacity.