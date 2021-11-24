Red Devils thankful for championship practice

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – It’s Thanksgiving Break for most high school students in the Chattachoochee Valley, but there’s no rest for the Central Red Devils football team. Central has punched their ticket to the Class 7A Championship game against back-to-back State Champion Thompson. After losing in the semi-finals last season head coach Patrick Nix said the team worked even harder and expected to be practicing this week.



“Last December when we walked in the weight room after losing in the semi-finals, the expectation was to get right back to championship. And we’re here, and we’re very thankful we’re here to practice during Thanksgiving,” said coach Nix.



The players don’t mind the early morning workouts during their Thanksgiving break.



“I just feel like everybody is coming out here with great energy. Everyone wants to win a state championship. So everybody has a good mindset at practice. Everybody just really wants to win this game,” said senior defensive lineman Makhai Gilbert.



“Anytime you’re practicing on Thanksgiving it’s a good feeling. We’re just excited that we get to play in December. So we’re all in a great mood and just excited to be out here,” said senior quarterback Caleb Nix.



Central – Phenix City and Thompson will square off for the Class 7A State Championship at 7 pm central at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.