Russell County game vs. Park Crossing canceled due to positive COVID test

The Russell County School Distict has announced that Russell County’s game with Park Crossing out of Montgomery has been canceled due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was to be the Warriors’ first game of the season after delaying their start two weeks, canceling one game against Smiths Station. The district has also announced that football activities have been canceled until further notice.

The Warriors are in their first season under Head Coach Mark Rose, and Friday’s game was supposed to also be the team’s region opener. Their next game is scheduled for September 11th at home against Valley.

The full press release from the Russell County School District can be found below.