Opelika, AL (WRBL) – Last season expectations were fairly low for the Russell County High School football team. However, the Warrior shattered all expectations with their new head coach Dillion Griggs.



In his first season with the Warriors, Coach Griggs and his staff led the Warriors to a 7-4 overall record. That is the first winning season for Russell County in over 10 years. There’s also a ton of change for the program since Griggs arrived on campus. The team has brand new Nike Uniforms, a new state of the art artificial turf field with new stadium lights. Most importantly there’s a new culture of Warriors football in Seale, Alabama.

At the 2022 High School Media Days, the Warriors expressed their appreciation for the new life brought into the Russell County Football program.



“Last year was Coach Griggs and the new staff’s first year here. Seeing them pour in all this effort, time and money into our program. It feels like the least we could do is give back,” said senior running back Drew Pickett.



“Really it’s like everything that a high school player needs or wants. Like to the staff they’re really believing in us. So it’s just take advantage of what you got,” said senior running back and wide receiver AJ Black.



This was one of the best seasons for Russell County football in a decade, but Coach Griggs isn’t satisfied.