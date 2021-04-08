 

Russell County Meets New Head Coach

Seale, AL – The Russell County Warriors fan base finally got a chance to meet their new head football coach on Thursday April 8th. Coach Griggs and Russell County hosted a meet and greet event where the new Head Warrior spoke about his coaching philosophy. Dillon Griggs has spent all of his coaching career as an assistant, but now he finally gets to take charge of a program with the Russell County Warriors.

Griggs started his coaching career as a student assistant at Troy University. While he was in Troy the Trojans won a Sun Belt Conference Title in 2010 and had a Top 25 ranked offense in 2011-12. He then spent seasons at Gardendale High School and returned back to the college ranks at Samford University.

Eventually he found his rhythm under the Friday nights lights as the inside receivers coach with Prattville High School. The Lions went on to play for the 2014 Class 7A State Championship. His journey then took him to Phenix City and the Central Red Devils in 2016. He was the fullbacks and running backs coach with Jamey DuBose as the Devils went on to win the 2018 AHSAA State Championship. Coach Griggs then had stops in Jackson High School and Pinson Valley as an Offensive Coordinator.

This February Coach Griggs jumped at the opportunity to become the new head coach at Russell County High School. While the program has struggled in the past Coach Griggs says this program is a diamond in the rough.

“Russell County was a lot like me growing up like me you know. Everybody is telling what you can’t be, what you shouldn’t be but you know you can be. Even in high school when I played against Russell County I always felt like they were better than what they are so when the opportunity presented itself to me it was a no brainer. Because I felt like this was a place where you can spend a lifetime and make something special and be a part of something special. You know when the job opened and of course everything I knew about Dr. Coley and what she’s trying to do with the school system it was a no brainer for me to bring me and my family here to be a part of this community,” said Coach Griggs.

You can watch the extended interview with Coach Griggs in this article.

The Russell County Warriors will host a spring game at their home field on May 12th against Bulloch County kickoff is set for 7 pm Eastern.

