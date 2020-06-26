Russell County Warriors Embrace The Grind

The Russell County Warriors have been overlooked in Class 6A. In 2020, the Warriors want to change that perception. They have bought in and committed to the grind to make some noise in the new season.



“We’ve had about 80 out here everyday. They were in better shape that I anticipated. We were sending them workouts and sometimes that’s kind of sketchy when they’re on their own but our guys have been working and their hungry and they’re coming out here ready to go,” said Warriors Head Coach Mark Rose.



Desire and work ethic are keys to a successful season, but if you pair those with great leadership it could take the Warriors game to a new level. Coach Rose believes the experience his 2020 staff has will help Russell County reach that potential.



“Brandon Hall is the best defensive line coach in the state and we hired him from Phenix City. Cody King is our Offensive Coordinator and does a great job. We added Coach Kamryn Pettway at running back and obviously he’s got instant credibility with the thing he’s done in college,” said Rose

.

The 2019 season was tough for thw Warriors, but they proved to be tough at home. Russell County won three of it’s four home games last season. The mission is to build on that success in 2020. The commitment to excellence doesn’t just stop with the team but it goes through the higher ranks of the school.



“These kids are as hungry as any kids I’ve ever been around. It starts with Dr. Brenda Coley at the top. She’s helped us hire a great staff. She’s committed to our kids. They’ve just come in here hungry and they’re feeding off of some success last year and hungry to do better,” said Rose.

The Warriors kick off their season on August 21st against Smiths Station.