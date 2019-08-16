Sanders Brings Intensity & Stability To Spencer

The Spencer Greenwave haven’t found any consistency on the grid iron recently. These players have also dealt with multiple head coaches in the past four years, and learning so many new systems has been hard on the players. “When you’re so used to something and building over a year and it has be changed. It’s kind of hard but you have to adapt,” said senior linebacker Jakobe Smith. In 2019 the players won’t have to adapt that much to their new head coach. Spencer Athletic Director and Wrestling Coach Robert Sanders is now the new head coach for the Greenwave. The Spencer players, who pushed for Coach Sanders, love this new hire. “He’s a familiar face. He’s someone that we see everyday. Our freshman year, when we first came in, he was one of the first people to welcome us into Spencer High School with open arms,” said senior wide receiver and Navy Commit Malachi Morris. Sanders was a former Greenwave coach from 2002-2013. This will be his first time as the Spencer head coach but he’s excited to bring his experience and something else to the football team. “I want to bring stability back to the program. It’s been a smooth transition. The kids have accepted me with open arms. Our numbers are up, we’re at 60-65 kids as opposed to 45 from last year,” said Sanders. This might be Coach Sanders first time leading the charge on the football field, but he’s had plenty of success with Spencer’s wrestling program. His version of the football team will have the same attitude his boys have on the wrestling mat. “I want to bring that same intensity out there on the football field. So a lot of the kids do wrestle for me, they’re out there and so they know what my expectations are,” said Sanders. The only people who have higher expectations than Coach Sanders are the Seniors on this team. “It’s a blessing and it’s a curse because it’s your last year to be around a group of players that you got used to and became family and friends with,” said Morris. The Greenwave are ready to attack their new season with the same intensity as their new head coach. They will head into 2019 with this mindset “All gas, no breaks! Just keep going and no stop even when you’re tired you got to keep pushing,” said Smith Spencer will open up their season against Columbus High School on August 23rd.