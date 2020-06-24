Schley County Armed With Experience

The Schley County Wildcats are back on the grind to prepare for the 2020 season. This week they’re back at practice with a lot more health precautions in place, but it doesn’t feel like they’re playing catch up. Head coach Darren Alford saw his team take strides earlier this year.



“I really feel like over the past three months especially before we had to stop with COVID and everything we had the best January, February, March that we’ve had since I’ve been here. The kids worked hard in the weight room. They’ve had a lot of energy. They’ve given me a lot of effort. So I’m excited about that as far as I’m concerned,” said Alford.



Last season Schley County finished with a 7-5 overall record. The Wildcats were in a bunch of the games with tough opponents but couldn’t finish with the win. Schley County now has to face the gauntlet of the new 5-1A public region.



“If you can make it through our region. If you’re one of the top two or three teams in our region, you’re one of the top two or three teams in the state. You can play with anybody. We felt like last year we were in so many games right there towards the end. We finished 7-5. We couldn’t finish a game. When we had to, the big game,” said Alford.

The Wildcats also lost a bunch of seniors like Auburn commit Zykevious Walker. Replacing the huge presence on the roster is not easy, but there plenty of talent and experience coming back to the Schley County roster.



“Loisng Zykeivous Walker you can’t replace him there’s no way the replace him. But we have a lot of experience coming back. We have a lot of who have played a lot. Who have a lot of Friday night experience. Maybe didn’t start but they’ve had to start over the years a couple times here and there. Like on my offensive line, every kid that’s going to play there only one of them hasn’t had a varsity start,” said Alford.



The first regular season game for the Wildcats is a road game against Deerfield-Windsor on August 21st.