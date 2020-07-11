Shaw Raiders Have Great Expectations For 2020

Season after season the Shaw Raiders have slowly built themselves up to become a contender in their region. When head coach Al Pelligrino took over the Raiders program they just won a single game. Last season the Raiders finished off with a 6-4 overall record. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic cost Shaw a lot of practice time, Coach Pelligrino sees a lot of potential on the field.

“It’s almost like we didn’t miss a beat. We’re optimistic about coming back and these kids have been together for a while. Our team chemistry is good so we’re really excited about it,” said Coach Pelligrino.



Some of the biggest offensive weapons back in the silver and black are dual threat quarterback Wason Davis, and Amir Harper who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Those two along with the rest of the senior class understand the high expectations. They also believe they’ve put in the hard work to live up to their great expectations.



“We’re ready to take lead of this program and be the seniors that Coach P wants us to be so all of our young guys we can nurture them up to be who we are today so they can be ready when it’s their time to play,” said senior quarterback Wason Davis.



“Our coaches everyday were texting us to go running, lift weights, lift tires anything that’s possible to keep us in shape. Because when we come back we’re on it it’s immediate,” said Harper.



The start of the GHSA football season is just over one month away. The Raiders did start later like the rest of Muscogee County, but the team is staying laser focused on what they can control.

“Once you start worrying about that other thing you start losing track. We’re just trying to focus on getting this work in and focusing on plays and getting our craft right,” said Will Clickner, a senior that plays tight end, defensive end and long snapper.



“Over my years at being at this program Coach P stressed to us about adversity and how you can’t do anything about it but overcome it. So we’re just trying to push through the adversity,” said Davis.