Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Shaw Raiders are looking to move forward after the sudden passing of their head coach Al Pellegrino this summer. Longtime Brookstone head football coach and close friend, Blair Harrison, has taken over as the Raiders head coach.



It’s been a long, emotional road for the Raiders who are still mourning the loss of Coach Pellegrino. The players and coaches have made progress in the off season they prepare to enter a new region in Class 4A. As the Raiders get closer to kicking off the 2022 season, Coach Pellegrino remains on the minds of the Raider Nation.



“It’s, it’s an honor to be there. It’s tough under the conditions. We miss him. We think about him every day. And this is not the way that it was written up in my mind. And really just walking in today, you know, he was supposed to be here and just puts it in perspective that I just don’t think anybody should have to go through this,” said Harrsion.



The Shaw Raiders will kick off their season against Marion County on August 18th.