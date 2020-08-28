Smiths Station Gearing Up For Game Day

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Smiths Station Panthers are in their first game week of the season. There has been a lot of rescheduling work done to make this Friday’s game against Gardendale happen. Last week, they were supposed to start their season against Russell County. Week 2’s opponent was supposed to be against Columbus High School. Both of those teams have postponed their seasons until September 4th. This week the Panthers can prepare to finally line up and hit somebody else under the Friday Night Lights. Head Coach Mike Glisson says the Panthers’ energy is through the roof.

“I was talking to a kid the other day y’all are getting a little bit of your childhood taken away from you because of something that’s out of your control. And I said it’s just good to get something back or normal. Whatever normal is. They are ready to play. They want to play. I mean that’s what they do it for. It ain’t a lot of fun out there when it’s 100 degrees and coaches are hollering at you and you’re doing a lot of drills and all that. It’s a lot of fun on Friday night,” said Coach Glisson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 90° 75°

Saturday

87° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 74°

Sunday

91° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 74°

Monday

90° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories