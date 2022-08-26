Smiths Station (AL) – It’s time for the annual “Backyard Brawl” between the now #1 ranked Central Red Devils and the hosting Smiths Station Panthers. The Panthers understand that they will be the underdog heading into Friday night’s match up, but they say they’re playing with no pressure.



In their season opener, the Panthers squared off against the LaGrange Grangers in their season opener. Smiths Station played well in the first half, but the Grangers eventually ran away with a 49-20 win.

There were plenty of lessons the Panthers learned from that season opener that they will take into their home game against Central.



“We have to finish. The second half was a different story. We didn’t play real well and LaGrange continued to play well and we didn’t keep up with them. So we have to finish. Win, lose or draw we’re going to go out there and we’re going to play hard,” said head coach Mike Glisson.



While the Panthers understand the task of facing the top team in the Class 7A ranks, the team is ready for the challenge. Since this is a rivalry they’ve grown up with, against players they know very well, it’s time to put their own stamp on this match up.



“You know we’ve been playing each other since we were small. I feel the same way. This is a big game and it means probably the most to me as much as any other game,” said senior defensive end Robert Sanborn.



“It’s going to be a tough going against the number one team in the state. We ain’t got nothing to lose, but everything to gain,” said senior left tackle Trent Pearson.



The Red Devils and Panthers square off on Friday night in Panther Stadium at 8 pm ET.