Smiths Station preps for Central in “Backyard Brawl”

The 29th edition of the “Backyard Brawl” between Smiths Station and Central is set for Friday night at T.C. Britton Field. The Panthers look to shake off a loss to Gardendale last week as the focus shifts to their rivals, the Red Devils. And for Smiths Station Head Coach Mike Glisson, this matchup is more than just a rivalry game.

I’m gonna be honest with you, region opener is more important than a rivalry to me. And that’s the thing. We want to win our region games, want to be able to make the playoffs. And to do that, you have to win enough to make the playoffs. Mike Glisson, Smiths Station Head Football Coach

