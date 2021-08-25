Spencer Greenwave dominant in season opener

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Joe Kegler era at Spencer High School started with a statement win. The Greenwave dominated B.E.S.T. Academy with at 41-8 win on the road. The 2021 Greenwave have already matched their win total from last season. In fact, Spencer didn’t win their first game in 2020 until October 29th.



Head coach Joe Kegler brought a fresh mindset to the Greenwave sidelines and it was simple just play hard.

“It was just big for us to get that first win and get some momentum going. We’re trying to get the kids excited and motivated about playing hard and getting better every day. As long as we get better every day. I like where we can end up at,” said Kegler.



On Friday August 27th the Spencer Greenwave will line up against their cross town rival Carver, in the 59th Heritage Bowl. The play hard mindset is something Spencer plans to carry with them as they head into AJ McClung Memorial Stadium Friday night.



“You know 75% of the game is just playing hard. I felt like we played extremely hard. Felt like the kids had fun you know. If we can do those two things. We’re in for a good game,” said Kegler.



Now Coach Kegler has also been on the sideline of this historic rivalry. From 2013-15 he was the head coach of Carver with an overall record of 28-7.