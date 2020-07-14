Spencer looks to turn the tide in 2020

The Spencer Greenwave are looking to bounce back from last season’s 3-7 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in 4 years. Coach Robert Sanders says the extended time off the field during the pandemic has allowed the team to focus on other aspects of their game.

It’s been a blessing in disguise. Even though we weren’t able to actually come out on the field, we were able to do a lot of mental reps with our Zoom meetings, with my coaching staff and my players. So we were able to put in a lot of things in the offseason and I was able to establish some things getting ready for this year. So right now I think we are ahead of the game. Robert Sanders, Spencer Head Football Coach

Spencer will be a part of the new GHSA Region 2-4A, which has the team excited to have the in-city rivalries back on the schedule.

It feels good, because I think we are the most “slept on” team in the city with our past, but I feel like we’re going to be better this year. Jacarie Charles, Spencer Senior Athlete

I think it brought a lot of excitement back. My kids are excited, getting a chance to play kids they grew up with, in the CYF (Columbus Youth Football) or middle school, things of that nature. It’s going to bring some natural rivalries back to Columbus, and the fanbase is energized for that. Robert Sanders, Spencer Head Football Coach

One of the keys for this Greenwave program is coming together as one team. Coach Sanders says that loyalty and commitment to each other will play big roles in how this team performs during the season.