COLUMBUS (WRBL) – As far as high school football goes, the Heritage Bowl between the Carver Tigers and Spencer Greenwave is one of the biggest rivalries in the region and draws some of the biggest crowds all season long. But if you ask the Greenwave, this Friday night’s game with the Tigers is important because it’s the next one on their schedule. You can hear from Head Coach Joe Kegler and Wide Receivers Keyshaun Sampton and Demarcus Horne in the video player above.