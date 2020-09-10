Spencer preps for Carver in annual Heritage Bowl

The Spencer Greenwave are looking to bounce back after a week 1 loss to Villa Rica. They’ll look to do it on Friday night as they renew their rivalry with the Carver Tigers at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Greenwave are looking to knock off the Tigers for the first time in three seasons, and Head Coach Robert Sanders says it was big to get his young team game experience last week.

It was very important because I could talk to them about it, I could preach about it. It was almost like a spring type game. We didn’t have a spring, we didn’t have a scrimmage and we viewed it that way. Robert Sanders, Spencer Head Coach

News 3 Sports will have highlights of this matchup on the PrepZone, Friday at 11:15/10:15c on WRBL.