Springwood rides experience into 2020

For the Springwood Wildcats, experience is key heading into the 2020 season. The Wildcats bring back nine seniors as they look to return to the playoffs for the second straight season. Coach John Gartman sees that as an advantage.

It’s definitely an advantage. Some of the best teams I’ve coached had a good number of seniors. And we’ve got 9 of them. So about half of our team is seniors. So it’s good to have experience and have it at important positions. John Gartman, Springwood Head Coach

One thing that bonds this team together is the fact that they’ve been together for years, perfecting their team chemistry.

We’ve been together since, well I came here in the 8th grade, they all been here since the 7th grade. So we’ve basically for the past couple of years. So with us being seniors this year, we’re ready to go and we have the brotherhood to do whatever we need to do even though we have a limited number of kids. OJ Tolbert, Springwood Running Back/Outside Linebacker

One good thing about a school like this, you get to see the kids grow. You don’t have that many of them, so it’s a little easier to get close to them because you don’t have many. John Gartman, Springwood Head Coach

After an off-season like no other, these Wildcats can’t wait to take the field next Friday night.