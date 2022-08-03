Opelika, AL (WRBL) – Reco Newton has revitalized the Loachapoka football program. He’s done with his incredible enthusiasm and relentless passion that draws in his players as well. He calls this new found passion the “Poka Way”. It’s the cornerstone of the Indians football culture. It promotes hard work on and off the field, a committment to the team and a pursuit of excellence.



That new attitude has helped get the Indians back on the winning path. In back-to-back seasons Loachapoka has reached the AHSAA Playoffs. This season Coach Newton has set expectations very high. It’s either State Championship or bust for the Loachapoka Indians this season. Head coach Newton says that’s the newest addition to the “Poka Way”.



“So we want to continue that Poka Way, by like I said winning a State Championship. So this year our main focus included into the Poka Way is winning a State Championship. We’ve been to the Playoffs. We’ve been to the first round. So some people say how do you from straight from the 1st round to the State Championship? It’s the Poka Way. It’s the Poka Way. We’re not going to say hey we’re trying to get to round two, trying to get to round three, round four. If we don’t win a State Championship this year it’s a failure,” said Newton.



The Loachapoka Indians will start their season on August 20th against LaFayette.