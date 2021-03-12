 

 

Stephen Holmes Becomes Manchester Head Coach

Stephen Holmes grew up loving the tradition of Manchester Blue Devil football. On Friday Coach Holmes became part of the Blue Devil family as Manchester hired him as the new head football coach. Before taking the big job he was the head coach at Sandy Creek. He was also the assistant head coach for former coach Tanner Glisson. Coach Holmes cherishes the opportunity to lead the team he grew up loving.


“It’s so much, it’s almost overwhelming, if I sat down and thought about it for a minute. I am so proud when people say Coach, you’re the head football coach at Manchester High School because of those Manchester Blue Devils, that name, that silver helmet, with that Blue Devil means to me. Because it means to me, ever since I was 12, excuse me, when I was 10 years old, started playing football, that’s all I’ve ever known. That’s how I understood football to be played,” said Coach Holmes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

