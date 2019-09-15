Tailgate Game of the Week: Hardaway vs Carver

COLUMBUS, Ga – Region play starts as we head to Week 4 of the high school football season and the PrepZone Preview team of Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock as they break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes two region openers. In Class 7A, it's a rematch of the Elite 8 as Lee-Montgomery travels to Auburn. Over in Opelika, it's a battle of Top 10 teams as the Bulldogs welcome Wetumpka to Bulldog Stadium. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week keeps us in the Fountain City as Hardaway and Carver square off in their Region 1-4A opener.