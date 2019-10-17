Tank Bigsby Makes Under Armour All American Team

Callaway’s Tank Bigsby is a 4-star recruit that has already committed to play for the Auburn Tigers. Now Bigsby can all Under Armour All American to his list of accomplishments. Under Amour sent Tank his officially All America jersey Wednesday afternoon. Bigsby is just one of 100 players from around the United States to play in the game. Some current NFL stars have played in this game in previous years like A.J. Green, Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones. The current Callaway Cavalier says this accomplishment was a dream come true.

“It feels good. I’ve always dreamt about this ever since I saw Julio Jones playing in it. I’ve always dreamt to play in this game. To be able to achieve a goal that I always set you know. I’m really happy to achieve the goal that I set. It feels good to have my teammates with me. It’s a brotherhood at Callaway. We’ve always been together I just feel good having them here to watch me,” said Bigsby.

The Under Armour All American Game will take place on January 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.