The Story continues to 100 wins at Lanett

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Lanett head coach Clifford Story is heading towards legendary status. This season he reached 100 wins leading the Panthers. On August 20th, Lanett ran over Georgiana 54-7 and that was the game to give Coach Story the milestone win. The former LaFayette Bulldog has brought multiple AHSAA State Championships to Lanett, Alabama and that’s his motivation to keep on coaching.



“Well I’m going to be honest with you. These right here behind me. Because I’m telling you when you get one, you want another one. Coach Carter told me that. He said ‘Coach, when you get one you want another one. When you get another, you want another one.’ So it’s something down on the inside that actually if you don’t get one every year, you feel like you’ve failed. I’m going to be honest with you. We want to keep these blue maps coming and we want kids to understand what it takes to get them,” said coach Story.



The Panthers will welcome their long time rivals the LaFayette Bulldogs on Friday, September 17th.