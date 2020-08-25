Tigers Poised For Rivalry Showdown With Opelika

This Friday’s PrepZone Game of the Week features one of the most storied rivalries in East Alabama, as the Opelika Bulldogs square off against the Auburn High School Tigers. Senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell had a big night in Auburn’s season opener, throwing two touchdowns. JT Rodgers added two of his own on the ground. While the Tigers lit up the scoreboard, the team feels that they have things they can improve on. The opportunity to get better as a team has the Tigers even more excited for this rivalry showdown Friday night.

“Our big expectation is to improve from last week. I know our kids will be excited to play, that goes without saying. But for us right now we have to improve as a football team and play better football than we did last week,” said Tigers Head Football Coach Adam Winegarden.

“I’m pumped, I think we’re all pumped. I think we’ve been preparing for this, this week. The whole summer really, because that’s that big rivalry. We’ve been prepared, we’ll prepare this week and I think we’ll be ready to go by seven o’clock Friday night,” said Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell.

Sports reporter Jack Patterson will have a live report at Duck Samford Stadium this Friday night starting at 5 pm Eastern, 4 pm Central. We’ll have the highlights on the PrepZone during the News 3 Nightwatch.