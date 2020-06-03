Troup County prepares to welcome players back

Starting on June 8th, the GHSA will allow schools to start conditioning again. But things won’t be business as usual. New restrictions and social distancing guidelines are in place when teams come back to campus. Troup County football head coach Tanner Glisson took News 3 Sports Reporter Jack Patterson through some of the process his coaches will use for their players.

This is where they’ll go through the screening process. Here we have two coaches, JC Copeland and Will McPherson, and these guys will be acting coaches for our first “pod”. When they come in, JC will check them in, he will actually give them their temperature check with the temperature gun. That is a big indicator on what we have going on here. If a kid registers 100.3 or higher, they will hang a right and go down towards the exit sign, where myself as the head coach and our athletic trainer will meet them, get in contact with their parents and get them out of the facility. Tanner Glisson, Troup County Head Football Coach

There will also be strict protocols that will be in effect while the team conditions and works out in the weight room. It is a very different way to workout but the hope is being careful now, means a full football season starting in August.