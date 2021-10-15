Troup County Tigers staying focused on present and not on revenge

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – Our Tailgate Game of the Week features a rematch of the 2020 Regions 2-4A Championship between Carver and Troup County. Last season this game went Carver’s way thanks to a touchdown in the final seconds in the game. DJ Riles finds running back Jaiden Credle for the go ahead touchdown.



This season this match up will happen at Callaway Stadium. Many people outside of the Troup County locker room can view this game as a revenge game for Troup after the way last season’s title game unfolded. Head Coach Tanner Glisson says his Tigers aren’t focused on what happened in Kinnett Stadium, instead they’re focused on the here and now.



“You know everybody wants to talk about the last play of the game last year. That is what it is. There were a lot of opportunities for us to win that game, up 17 points in the 2nd half. I think that every team is different. You know I know that we are. We have a lot of new faces. A lot of guys didn’t play in the game last year. So now from a revenge stand point, I don’t think so. I just think it’s just two good teams going after each other with a chance to win the Region championship. I think that’s more so than a revenge game. I think that’s what you’re looking at,” said Glisson.



WRBL News 3 Sports will start our coverage of this game starting at 5 pm ET. You can check out the full highlights from this game and much more on the PrepZone which kicks off at 11:15 pm Eastern.