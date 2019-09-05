Troup County’s “Mike Vick” is Kobe Hudson

When Michael Vick entered the NFL, he completed changed the perception of the quarterback. The dual threat player was one of the most electrifying players in the league during his days playing for the Falcons. There is one player in West Georgia that draws some comparisons to the former Atlanta signal caller’s style of play and that’s Troup County’s Kobe Hudson.

“That’s a good comparison. He might not be quite as fast as Michael Vick. I never saw Michael Vick in person but I saw some high school film on him. I’ve been around this game a long time, 20 plus years in Georgia, and he’s as good as any that I’ve been around,” said Troup County head coach Tanner Glisson.

Troup County Tigers dominated their season opener against Ridgeland with a lopsided 59-24 win at Callaway Stadium. When you look at the statistics one name stands out and it’s Kobe Hudson. Hudson accounted from six total touchdowns last week and over 500 yards of total offense. Hudson threw for 3 touchdowns to go along with 326 yards, and then 3 rushing touchdowns with 240 rushing touchdowns.

“He just makes it look so easy. I know it’s not because he puts a lot of work into it. The things he does on the field just look very natural, very smooth and I’m sure glad he’s on our side,” said Glisson.

The Troup County Tigers come to Columbus to face off against the Columbus High Blue Devils this Thursday.