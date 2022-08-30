LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The PrepZone Game of the Week will feature two powerhouse programs in the Chattahoochee Valley. The Callaway Cavaliers will square off against the Troup County Tigers.

Troup’s offense has looked unstoppable in the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers have scored a total of 82 points in their first two games this year. A big reason behind their success is the growth of dynamic junior quarterback Taeo Todd.



In Troup’s last game against the Hardaway Hawks Todd was responsible for 7 total touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense. Another impressive aspect of the Tigers offense this season is the amount of success they’re having with new Offensive Coordinator Kyle Wilson. There were some growing pains at first but now the Tigers offense has been in high gear.



“It was pretty good because at first we had a lot of new plays before the season started and the o-line had to learn new steps, and new ways to go. Receivers had to learn new routes and all that. It’s very fun. It’s exciting to see everyone execute and win,” said Todd.



The Tigers offense appears to be clicking on all cylinders with Coach Wilson calling the plays. While he’s brand new to the Tigers program, Coach Wilson did say that Todd’s style of play is perfect for the offense he runs. Since there’s so much success early on in the season he believes that Troup County’s offense will be one of the hardest to stop in the State.



“We have a chance to really go out there and make plays. So, just like I told them in our film session. I’m not worried about the opponent. I’m worried about us getting better, because if we do our job we’re unstoppable,” said Wilson.



