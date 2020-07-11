Vikings Host 1st Practice On New Field

The Pacelli Vikings football team saw their home field, Deimel Field, go under $1.3 million dollar renovations. This week the team finally got to practice on their new turf field.

Pacelli’s football, soccer and baseball teams will play their home games on the brand new Deimel Field. The Vikings were excited when they heard about the renovations to their home field but actually stepping on this field brings them a brand new sense of pride.



“It makes us feel very proud because a lot of people they don’t look at Pacelli as one of the top schools. But when you come on this field and you play on it we can prove to anybody that we are,” said Ian Matthews a Pacelli senior that plays defensive end and tight end.



Head Coach Dwight Jones said the first day of practice was surreal.

“I think that everybody had chill bumps. I think that we’re excited to be here. We’re blessed to be here. Like you said the kids have a pep in their step and it’s a great feeling,” said Coach Jones.