Warriors buying into Dillon Griggs era

Seale, AL (WRBL) – The PrepZone Training Camp Tour makes a stop with the new look Russell County football team. Dillon Griggs, a former assistant coach with State Championship teams like the Central Red Devils, has brought waves of changes to Seale, Alabama. Under his watch the Warriors will have new uniforms made by Nike. Their home games will look different as well the Warriors will play on a brand new turf field with LED lights.



The new era of Warriors football has been welcomed with open arms by the community. Coach Griggs says that at the beginning of fall camp only 45 players came out to be part of the team. As the 2021 season approaches, over 90 students have come out to participate in football. This kind of support has been overwhelming for the new Warriors head coach. He continues to preach that he’s doing all of this to support his athletes.

“I just want to give the kids the best that I can. I don’t care if it’s 25 to be honest with you or if it’s 150. I just want them to know that I have their best interest. It’s not about me. It’s not about anybody else. It’s about giving them the best that I can possibly give them everyday. You know for me it’s just great knowing that we are building a bond, and that people see that bond and want to be a part of it.” Dillon Griggs, Russell County High School head football coach



Coach Griggs and the Warriors kick off the 2021 season with a home game against Smiths Station High School