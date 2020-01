If you watch Columbus High football, Tre Peterson usually stands out pretty easily. His determination on the field makes his a force to deal with for his opponents. But off the field, he's just as tenacious when it comes to his studies.

Peterson's hard work on the football field and in the classroom has paved a bright future for him. He'll attend Yale University on a football scholarship. While it may seem like a big change, he can't wait to get there. Tre handled Yale's stringent admissions process - the school has an acceptance rate near 5 percent with an average GPA over 4.1 - and the workload that comes with being the starter on a Georgia high school football team. Peterson says that faith and determination got him through it all.