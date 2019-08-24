Week 1: Georgia high school highlights

The first week of the 2019 high school football season is in the books! Press play to see the highlights from the first week of the PrepZone on WRBL.
Here are the finals scores from around the West Georgia teams in the Chattachoochee Valley
Schley County 0 – Marion County 46
Carver 26 – Harris County 28
Columbus High 20 – Spencer 14
Shaw 48 – Kendrick 14
Monroe 45 – Jordan 7
Crisp County 29 – Americus Sumter 14
LaGrange 24 – Heard County 9
Taylor County 20 – Manchester 44
Pacelli 24 – Landmark Christian 6
Montgomery Academy 50 – Brookstone 14
Calvary Christian 9 – Community Christian 33