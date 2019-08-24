Week 1: Georgia high school highlights

The first week of the 2019 high school football season is in the books! Press play to see the highlights from the first week of the PrepZone on WRBL.

Here are the finals scores from around the West Georgia teams in the Chattachoochee Valley

Schley County 0 – Marion County 46

Carver 26 – Harris County 28

Columbus High 20 – Spencer 14

Shaw 48 – Kendrick 14

Monroe 45 – Jordan 7

Crisp County 29 – Americus Sumter 14

LaGrange 24 – Heard County 9

Taylor County 20 – Manchester 44

Pacelli 24 – Landmark Christian 6

Montgomery Academy 50 – Brookstone 14

Calvary Christian 9 – Community Christian 33