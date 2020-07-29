Williams Leads LaFayette Bulldogs In 2020

The LaFayette High Bulldogs are a signature football program in East Alabama. Last season the Bulldogs reached the AHSAA Sweet 16. They will try to make it back to the post season but they will do it with a new head coach. Juan Williams, a 17 year coaching veteran, will take over the LaFayette football team. Even after all those years on the sidelines Coach Williams gets excited for Friday night football.

“I’m 43 and the lights still get me. I feel like when the lights don’t get you no more, that’s when it’s time to probably hang them up,” said Williams.

When Coach Williams took over the LaFayette program he understood the big expectations from the community. This town loves this team. His plan to get the Bulldogs further in the post season doesn’t have to do to with a game plan.





“To get over the hump sometimes you have to be better people. These young men understand that if I do something wrong somebody is looking at me. If I do something right somebody is looking at me. They understand that they’re not only trying to develop themselves but their teammates,” said Williams.





Some may wonder what the offensive identity of LaFayette will be in 2020. The answer is not a specific style. Coach Williams wants his Bulldogs to be able to adjust to what it will take on game day.

“We’ll be a little spread and we’ll be a little pro. It’s just whatever needs to be done on that Friday night,” said Williams.

The Bulldogs are working hard to learn a new system in LaFayette but they also have some games circled on their schedule. One in particular is the intense rivalry with State Champion Lanett.



“It’s one of the best rivals to ever play because you have so many scouts coming. All these recruiters are here just to see you play. When you’re in the game it’s the best feeling ever,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Jamarie Daniel.





“You know there’s going to be a lot of people there. You have to come prepared and ready to play,” said senior lineman Jaquavious Green.



“This year we’re playing and we haven’t beaten them in the last 3 years. So this year we’re playing them at home we’ll have to come with it. We can’t take no more L’s this is our last year,” said senior quarterback and defensive back Tyquavious Daniel.

There’s still some work to be done before the start of the 2020 AHSAA season. Head Coach Williams is excited for the electric atmosphere at Bulldog Stadium.

“It’s nothing like Friday night when the smoke and grill is in the side in a small city and you’re looking and everyone is out there,” said Williams.







