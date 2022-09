Here are the final scores from Week 6 of the PrepZone:

IMG Academy 41 – Central-Phenix City 26

Ramsay 21 – Auburn 42

Smiths Station 28 – Benjamin Russell 46

Theodore 34 – Opelika 24

Eufaula 54 – Pell City 35

Russell County 24 – Valley 27

Handley 37 – Lanett 0

Beulah 21 – Prattville Christian 35

Dadeville 45 – Notasulga 0

Lee-Scott Academy 7 – Macon East 42

Chambers Academy 42 – Bessemer Academy 6