Here are the final scores from Week 2 of the Alabama High School football season:

Auburn 31 – Enterprise 21

Central 38 – Smiths Station 0

Harris County 17 – Russell County 28

Central-Hayneville 14 – Beauregard 42

Stanhope Elmore 14 – Eufaula 22

Valley 19 – Lanett 0

Beulah 6 – Loachapoka 20

Brookstone 25 – Glenwood 23

Lakeside 18 – Macon East 33