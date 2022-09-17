Here are the final scores from Week 5 of the high school football regular season

Game of the Week – Mt. Zion 10 – Brookstone 33

Starr's Mill 25 – LaGrange 24 (Overtime)

Harris County 20 – Hardaway 23

Sumter County 27 – Northside 48

Columbus 33 – Shaw 20

Spencer 42 – Kendrick 12

Whitewater 33 – Troup County 43

Pacelli 21 – Stratford Academy 7

Calvary Christian 52 – Lanier Christian 44

Jordan 0 – Southwest 61

Central Talbotton 0 – Schley County 63

Chattahoochee County 61 – Taylor Couty 7

Manchester 48 – Marion County 3