Here are the final scores from Week 5 of the high school football regular season
- Game of the Week – Mt. Zion 10 – Brookstone 33
- Starr’s Mill 25 – LaGrange 24 (Overtime)
- Harris County 20 – Hardaway 23
- Sumter County 27 – Northside 48
- Columbus 33 – Shaw 20
- Spencer 42 – Kendrick 12
- Whitewater 33 – Troup County 43
- Pacelli 21 – Stratford Academy 7
- Calvary Christian 52 – Lanier Christian 44
- Jordan 0 – Southwest 61
- Central Talbotton 0 – Schley County 63
- Chattahoochee County 61 – Taylor Couty 7
- Manchester 48 – Marion County 3