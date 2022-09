Here are the final scores from our West Georgia High Schools in week 4 of the high school football season:



Northside 29 – Shaw 0

Howard 16 – Harris County 7

Upson-Lee 14 – LaGrange 42

Heard County 7 – Callaway 7

Manchester 22 – Lamar County 35

North Clayton 0 – Chattahoochee County 39

Hawkinsville 13 – Marion County 3

Bleckley County 17 – Schley County 0

Mount De Sales 0 – Pacelli 38

Flint River 19 – Calvary Christian 36

ACE Charter 57 – Jordan 0