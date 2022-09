Here’s your scores and highlights from Week 4 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our East Alabama schools:

Opelika 17, Central 14 (OT)

Valley 46, Sylacauga 14 (Thursday)

Eufaula 43, Greenville 7

Lee-Scott 48, Morgan Academy 6

Russell County 14, Carver-Montgomery 40

Jeff Davis 0, Auburn 31

Tallassee 6, Beauregard 14 (Thursday)

Wellborn 62, Beulah 6 (Thursday)

Crenshaw Christian 6, Chambers Academy 38 (Thursday)

Bessemer Academy 7, Glenwood 34 (Thursday)

Coosa Valley Academy 11, Lakeside 43

Highland Home 28, Lanett 18 (Thursday)

Central-Hayneville 12, Loachapoka 48 (Thursday)