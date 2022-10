Here are your final scores from the Georgia High School football Week 7 of the PrepZone

Pacelli 29 – Brookstone 21

Northside 21 – Harris County 7

Dougherty 54 – Columbus High 24

Cairo 45 – Hardaway 14

North Clayton 6 – LaGrange 62

Troup County 52 – Riverdale 14

Spencer 23 – Southwest 7

Rutland 49 – Jordan 0

Carver 14 – Thomasville 15

Kendrick 16 – Northeast 49