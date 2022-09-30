Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – We had a majority of local high schools in West Georgia move their games up from Friday, September 30th to play on Thursday, September 29th. We had enough games to launch an edition of the Thursday Night PrepZone. Here are the final scores from Thursday night:

North Clayton 0 – Troup County 63

Riverdale 14 – LaGrange 28

ACE Charter 42 – Kendrick 0

Spencer 42 – Jordan 0

Shaw 0 – Cairo 34

Sumter County 7 – Cook 13

Callaway 33 – Columbia 12

Chattahoochee County 6 – Schley County 29

Macon County 0 – Manchester 53

Greenville 26 – Taylor County 7

Community Christian 14 – Calvary Christian 62