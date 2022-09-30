Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – We had a majority of local high schools in West Georgia move their games up from Friday, September 30th to play on Thursday, September 29th. We had enough games to launch an edition of the Thursday Night PrepZone. Here are the final scores from Thursday night:
- North Clayton 0 – Troup County 63
- Riverdale 14 – LaGrange 28
- ACE Charter 42 – Kendrick 0
- Spencer 42 – Jordan 0
- Shaw 0 – Cairo 34
- Sumter County 7 – Cook 13
- Callaway 33 – Columbia 12
- Chattahoochee County 6 – Schley County 29
- Macon County 0 – Manchester 53
- Greenville 26 – Taylor County 7
- Community Christian 14 – Calvary Christian 62