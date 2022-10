Here are the final scores from our East Alabama High Schools in week 8 of the season:

Auburn 17 – Central Phenix City 38

Enterprise 22 – Opelika 14

Rehobeth 28 – Eufaula 35

Beauregard 3 – Central-Clay 28

Valiant Cross 0 – Lee-Scott Academy 42

Chambers Academy 52 – Macon-East 20